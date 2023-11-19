Skip to Content
Seventh Mountain Resort ice rink opens for the season, holds skating and food drive

Seventh Mountain Resort
By
Published 11:38 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's opening week for the ice skating rink at Seventh Mountain Resort in Bend. Families strapped on their boots and put on their gloves and scarves ready to hit the ice.

With opening week, there is a food drive to benefit The Giving Plate.

If you bring five cans of non-perishable food, you can get a free skating session or $20 off a skating season pass.

Kelsey McGee was at the rink on Sunday to see how people are enjoying the more winter-like weather. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

