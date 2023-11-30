Skip to Content
Community

Cascade Camera Club celebrates 75th anniversary with new book, ‘The Spirit of Central Oregon’

Cascade Camera Club
By
today at 11:56 AM
Published 11:55 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In celebration of the Cascade Camera Club's 75th anniversary, the club has partnered with Visit Central Oregon and Eagle Wealth management to create The Spirit of Central Oregon.

The book features a variety of pictures of Central Oregon put together by the 42 members of the club. The club will have an open house Friday to celebrate their anniversary and publication of their book.

Dylan Anderman is talking with member of the club about their milestone. His report is on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dylan Anderman

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content