Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office kicks off 2023 Shop with a Cop program

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the holidays quickly approaching, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Shop with a Cop program began Tuesday.

Shop with a Cop is a joint venture between local law enforcement agencies throughout Central Oregon, and local Walmart stores. The primary focus is to help make the holidays a little brighter for less fortunate families and provide an opportunity for children to engage in positive police interaction.

Shop with a Cop is completely funded by donations from our community. Many businesses, organizations, and individual citizens donate money to the program. No tax dollars are spent on this program. In addition to shopping for the students, Shop with a Cop provides a Christmas meal for participating families. We apply 100% of community donations to this local program.

Participating students are referred by the Family Access Network (FAN) advocate for the schools within Deschutes County. Additional students are referred via the Central Oregon Partnership for Youth (COPY) program, which provides positive mentoring for children of incarcerated parents.

Shop with a Cop is overseen and coordinated by the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. However, its continued success stems from the participation of deputies from the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, officers and deputies from agencies throughout Central Oregon, the Oregon State Police, and law enforcement from the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, and the Bureau of Land Management.

Shop with a Cop has also been overwhelmingly successful in past years because of the outstanding generosity, in the form of monetary support, from local citizens and businesses. Volunteer support for the program has always been a critical part of the program's success as well.

December 12, 2023, 11:00 am-4:00 pm- Redmond Walmart

December 13, 2023, 11:00 am-4:00 pm- Bend Walmart

December 14, 2023, 11:00 am-4:00 pm- Bend Walmart