Bend musician, songwriter brings greater awareness to 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline with new holiday song

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-based private voice and piano teacher Marianne Thomas is reminding people that a three-digit number could save someone's life.

Her new Christmas/holiday original song “Love For Us This Christmas” is raising awareness about 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

Thomas lost her sister and one of her former piano students to suicide. She says it was around 10 to 15 years ago, at a time when services such this hotline did not exist.

According to Music Insider magazine, "Her music encourages us to be uplifted and have compassion in the face of struggle – both for ourselves and for each other."

Jillian Fortner is speaking with Thomas at Cascades Theatrical Company about her new song and its connection to mental health. Her report is coming up at Five on NewsChannel 21.