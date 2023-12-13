Skip to Content
Community

Bend musician, songwriter brings greater awareness to 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline with new holiday song

Marianne Thomas/YouTube
"Love For Us This Christmas" music video by Marianne Thomas on YouTube.
By
Published 11:50 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-based private voice and piano teacher Marianne Thomas is reminding people that a three-digit number could save someone's life.

Her new Christmas/holiday original song “Love For Us This Christmas” is raising awareness about 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

Thomas lost her sister and one of her former piano students to suicide. She says it was around 10 to 15 years ago, at a time when services such this hotline did not exist.

According to Music Insider magazine, "Her music encourages us to be uplifted and have compassion in the face of struggle – both for ourselves and for each other."

Jillian Fortner is speaking with Thomas at Cascades Theatrical Company about her new song and its connection to mental health. Her report is coming up at Five on NewsChannel 21.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jillian Fortner

Jillian Fortner is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jillianhere.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content