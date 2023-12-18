Brooks Resources unveils free 2024 annual wall calendar, celebrates 40-plus years of breathtaking landscapes

(Update: Dylan Anderman looking at long tradition, Bend HS Ski Team involvement for report at Five)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Brooks Resources has announced the launch of its highly anticipated 2024 annual wall calendar. This tradition has spanned over four decades, and each year features the landscapes that define Central Oregon.

The calendar is available for free to the community, while supplies last.

Dylan Anderman is reaching out to Brooks Resources and the Bend High Ski Team, which is helping distribute them, for more about the calendar's colorful history and the ski team's involvement. His report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

For more than 40 years, the Brooks Resources calendar has featured the diverse and awe-inspiring scenery that characterizes the region. Each edition showcases a different Central Oregon landscape, and for 2024, it’s the iconic Tumalo Falls, beautifully captured by photographer Christian Heeb.

Mike Hollern, Brooks Resources Chairman of the Board since the inception of the calendar tradition, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We look forward to this tradition each year to give back to the community that has supported us for nearly 55 years. And with the unending beauty of our region, we don’t foresee running out of stunning scenery to feature any time soon."

Brooks Resources is partnering with the Bend High School Ski Team to distribute free calendars to local businesses and gathering spots throughout the community. This unique partnership aims to share Central Oregon's beauty and support and engage with the local youth and sports community.

The 2024 Brooks Resources wall calendar is now available for pickup at the Brooks Resources corporate office at 409 NW Franklin Avenue in Bend. The office is open from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.

##

About Brooks Resources Corporation

Brooks Resources Corporation, based in Bend, is a real estate development company that has delivered quality real estate products and services in Central Oregon since 1969. Offering a diverse choice of premier neighborhoods in Central Oregon, Brooks Resources Corporation is committed to the preservation of the natural environment around home sites, positive growth of communities and an active relationship with the communities of Central Oregon. For more information, visit www.brooksresources.com.