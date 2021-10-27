Bend rapper gives back to C.O. community with free annual Thanksgiving meals

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- J Meast, a music rapper in Bend, is currently making preparations for the annual free Thanksgiving meals event he organizes every year.

Meast started his tradition of giving back to the community six years ago, at first by handing out bagged lunches on the holiday.

Meast said when he first moved to Bend, he was surprised to see the number of homeless community members out on the streets. That inspired him to do more than bagged lunches and instead provide free warm meals on the holiday.

