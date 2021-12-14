Bend tattoo studio holding ‘Toys for Tats’ toy drive

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Monolith Tattoo Studio in Bend is working with Toys for Tots for their annual toy drive -- and in their case, it's "Toys for Tats."

Clients can donate a new, unwrapped toy in its original packaging valued at $10+ to either of their locations by next Wednesday, Dec. 22, to receive a $25 Monolith token that can be used toward any tattoo appointment in 2022!

Toys for Tots will donate the toys to local families in need.

Visit their Instagram (@monolith_tattoo_studio) or reach out here for more information!

Happy Holidays!

Monolith Tattoo Studio

61470 S HWY 97 Ste 3A

Bend, OR. 97702

541-647-2347

HOURS - MON-SAT 10:00-6:00

www.monolithtattoostudio.com

https://www.instagram.com/monolith_tattoo_studio/

www.facebook.com/monolithtattoo