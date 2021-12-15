Summit HS students rally for Family Access Network; gift card drive shatters fundraising record

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Summit High School community showed up in a big way to support those in need this holiday season. For their annual gift card drive, facilitated by the Summit High School Student Council and spearheaded by staff member Sarah Warsaw, students were asked to bring in gift cards to be provided to the Family Access Network, to be distributed by FAN Advocates across their network of schools in central Oregon.

In this season of giving, the excitement for this effort was palpable, as grades competed to bring in the highest value of gift cards. A true school-wide effort, teachers got creative in encouraging their classes to participate to win the coveted title of Most Dollars Raised.

At final count Tuesday, the school raised over $16,500 in gift cards for FAN, shattering their previous record of $9,500, with the sophomore class taking the title in overall participation and dollars raised.

Julie Lyche, FAN Foundation director, had this to say: “We are overwhelmed with the generosity of the Summit community and all of the gift cards. What an amazing variety of cards for our families. We are always in need of cards for food, clothing, etc. but also love the idea of our families enjoying a movie day together, coffee or special treat out for dinner. Although small things for some of us, this extra love for our families means so much.”