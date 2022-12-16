First Interstate Bank collects, donates over 12,000 clothing items in Coats and More Drive

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Team members from First Interstate Bank, a $33 billion community bank with more than 300 branches across 14 states, recently collected and donated 12,232 clothing items from its annual Coats and More Drive to help keep community members warm this winter.

Items collected included coats, hats, mittens, scarves, socks, and snow boots, and were given to local nonprofits, including schools, child and family services, senior centers, and veteran outreach programs.

Since starting the drive in 2009, First Interstate has collected and distributed 63,532 total items to community partners and schools.

“A special thank you to our clients and employees who participated in the 14th annual Coats and More Drive,” said Amberly Pahut, Executive Director of First Interstate BancSystem Foundation. “The winter months can be particularly difficult for some of our neighbors, and together, we have helped spread warmth around our communities.”

About Us

First Interstate is a community bank headquartered in Billings, Montana, delivering best-in-class banking and Wealth Management services across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. With more than 300 offices, First Interstate enhances the communities it serves through an innovative corporate philanthropy program, which includes donating a portion of Company profits, matching employees’ personal financial contributions, and donating $10 per hour for volunteer efforts made at qualifying organizations. To learn more, please visit www.firstinterstate.com.