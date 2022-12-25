Every Child C.O. thanks partners who fulfilled Christmas gift wishes for over 250 children in foster care

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As the holiday season wraps up, Every Child Central Oregon is focused on showing gratitude to the four community partners who fulfilled Christmas gift wish lists for more than 250 children in foster care throughout Central Oregon.

Utilizing an online submission form, Every Child Central Oregon receives wish lists for nearly every child in foster care in the tri-county area of Central Oregon. Then, community partners, this year the City of Bend Police Department, Costco, Meta, and Hayden Homes, generously pledge to fulfill a certain number of children’s wish lists.

It is only through the generous partnership of these local organizations giving back during the holiday season that makes the goal to spread holiday cheer to youth in foster care a reality.

The City of Bend Police Department, fulfilling 50 wish lists, shares, “The Bend Police Department supports Every Child Central Oregon’s mission, and we were very pleased to be able to help children in the foster care system this holiday season.”

Hayden Homes, who graciously supported 60 wish lists, shares that, “Hayden Homes is excited and grateful to continue our partnership with Every Child Central Oregon by providing gifts to deserving youth in our community this holiday season. The fulfillment that our team members receive from this partnership each year is a wonderful reminder of why we exist, to Give as You Go so that together, we build a strong community and lead fulfilled lives. Our team is committed to continuing our support of Every Child Central Oregon.”

“Our most sincere appreciation to this year’s community sponsors who chose to show up and support Central Oregon youth impacted by foster care. It is through the collective effort of many that allows us to continue showing up, speaking value, and showing compassion to children impacted by foster care in our own neighborhoods.” -Melissa Williams, Executive Director of Every Child Central Oregon

About Every Child Central Oregon (ECCO):

Founded in 2019, Every Child Central Oregon mobilizes community to uplift children and families impacted by foster care in Central Oregon. An affiliate of the statewide 501(c)3 nonprofit Every Child Oregon, Every Child Central Oregon is based in Redmond, Ore., from where it relentlessly fights for local children in crisis and commits to finding safe, nurturing places where they can flourish. Serving Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson Counties, ECCO provides radical hospitality with a posture of humility and care for youth in foster homes, as well as its families and partners working in child welfare. Believing in a hopeful future for its clients, ECCO connects individuals, businesses, families, and faith communities with acute needs, helping the vulnerable to rise up and achieve resiliency in spite of crisis.

To learn more, please visit: www.everychildoregon.org/centraloregon/.