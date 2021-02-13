Community pools funds to keep Bend woman’s beloved swim school afloat

2gether as 1

Mary McCool, who's been giving lessons for 46 years, has to build new pool

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mary McCool's name should be familiar to thousands of Central Oregonians. She's been teaching swimming lessons to generations of families over the course of 46 years.

However, there was worry of late among her many friends that, after the pandemic is over, Mary McCool's Swim School might not return.

"I just react with the kids really well,” McCool told NewsChannel 21 Friday evening. “You put me in a room with adults or kids, I go to the kids."

McCool's day used to revolve around intimate moments, teaching children how to swim.

"Gosh, I've taught everybody's kids. I've taught mayors' kids, city planners' kids, fire chiefs' kids -- everybody's kids."

McCool began teaching swimming lessons as a childhood hobby.

"We dug our own pool at my mom and dad's house,” McCool said. “Literally dug the stupid pool."

Now, she believes it’s her purpose in life -- and she's not done.

"Thousands, thousands and thousands,” McCool said, asked how many students she’s taught to swim over the years. “Many thousands."

But the pandemic shut down McCool’s operation.

"I haven't been out of the water this long in my whole life,” she said.

Then, Deschutes County health officials told her they might have to take her indoor pool out of commission, because it didn't meet county safety codes.

"I was absolutely shocked to death,” McCool said. “I went to the county and was talking to them, because I got this letter, and I'm going, 'What the heck is going on?' They said, 'Oh, you just can't do it any more.' Somebody came up, I didn't even know who he was, and he said, 'Well, there's no way forward for you.' I said, 'What?!'"

After 46 years of swim lessons, Mary McCool's Swim School was in jeopardy of going under and not resurfacing.

That's when fellow Bend resident Ashley Morgan stepped in.

"I think if anybody in the community needs help, it's important to help somebody who has a heart like Mary’s,” Morgan told NewsChannel 21 late Friday.

Morgan has a 3-, a 5- and a 7-year-old child, all whom learned to swim in McCool’s home pool.

Two weeks ago, the county finally approved all of McCool’s permits to build a new pool. She just doesn't have the money needed to do so.

Morgan started a GoFundMe page, hoping the same people McCool taught how to swim once upon a time would rally behind their former coach.

She was right.

"I have friends that are my age that have learned how to swim from Mary when they were my kids' age,” Morgan said.

“We look at them as family, and I think that so many kids and parents in Bend feel that way with her."

So far, in just a week, the community has raised close to $14,000. The goal is set for $45,000. McCool said she was able to pool together most of the $200,000 needed to build a new pool on her own, but wouldn’t be able to finish the job without the community’s help.

"It's amazing,” McCool said. “Gosh, my families are so fabulous."

Now, McCool is hoping the now-empty pool with non-floating kickboards and scattered noodles will be replaced by one full of water, splashing kids, fun and love once again by later this year.