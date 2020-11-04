Shepherd’s House to offer free haircuts for homeless

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Shepherd’s House is offering free haircuts for those experiencing homelessness from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the northeast Bend shelter.

Guests will be treated to a professional haircut from a local stylist.

This is an important service to those experiencing homelessness, providing a very humanizing experience for those facing challenging life circumstances.

If you would like to help support this effort, all donations given will go to our winter shelters program.

You can make a monetary donation securely online at: https://shepherdshouseministries.org/donate/

In addition to monetary donations for the winter shelters, we are also accepting travel-sized toothpaste, toothbrushes, single edge razors, shaving creams (travels size), and shampoo and conditioners for toiletries kits for our winter shelter guest and hospitality services.

Those can be dropped off at 1854 NE Division Street.

For more information, contact Ryan Olufson at ryano@shepherdshouseministries.org