Mt. Bachelor passes on sale; resort says reserved parking won’t return next season

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mt. Bachelor, a year-round mountain resort located at the heart of Bend, Oregon, culture, on Thursday announced guests can lock in their next adventure with the 2020 Spring pass, or the Outplay 365 and 2021/22 passes, all of which are on sale now.

Here's the rest of their news release:

“Mt. Bachelor is the destination for year-round adventure, and our spring skiing and riding this season is phenomenal,” says John McLeod, president and general manager of Mt. Bachelor. “We’re excited to welcome guests with great options to get out and explore the outdoors, and we believe there is a lot to look forward to over the remainder of this season, summer and next season.”

Now in its third year, the Outplay 365 all seasons monthly subscription pass continues to be the premier year-round, multi-sport pass that offers the greatest amount of play value and passholder benefits.

Again, in winter 2021/22, the Ikon Base Pass is included with an Outplay 365 pass, unlocking up to 5 days of skiing or snowboarding at 27 resorts and unlimited access to 13 resort destinations worldwide. The Outplay 365 pass also includes unlimited alpine skiing and riding, Nordic skiing, and mountain biking at Mt. Bachelor, plus a Sun Country Tour raft trip, and discounts on the Mt. Bachelor ZipTour, the Northwest’s highest, steepest, and fastest zip line adventure.

More Information

Based on the improving COVID-19 circumstances, Mt. Bachelor does not plan to require parking reservations for summer 2021 or winter 2021/22.

Guests can buy with confidence knowing the 2021/22 COVID-19 Passholder Promise automatically offers passholders the ability to roll over 100% of the value of their 2021/22 pass to a 2022/23 pass of equal or greater value, and Outplay 365 specific cancellation optionality for any reason before Sept. 30, 2021, and includes in-season coverage for COVID-19 related closures.

Outplay 365 is on sale now through June 15 for $129 per month, with discounts available for seniors, young adults, teens and youth. A 12-month commitment is required and Outplay 365 passholder access begins on June 1, 2021.

Mt. Bachelor 2021/22 Alpine and Nordic season pass, Midweek pass, and Four-Day passes are on sale now at www.mtbachelor.com at the best rate until May 31.

2021 Spring Pass remains available for purchase now offering 65 days of spring skiing, valid starting March 27 through May 30, 2021.

Restricted black-out dates for Ikon Base Passholders, Midweek, and Four-Day Passholders are December 26, 2021 - Jan 2, 2022; January 15-16, 2022; and February 19-20, 2022.

For complete information about all of Mt. Bachelor’s experiences and to purchase passes, visit www.mtbachelor.com.