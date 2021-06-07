Shepherd’s House seeks ‘Meal Train’ participants for shelter

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Help feed those experiencing homelessness by providing a meal. Shepherd’s House has a critical need to provide a daily breakfast and dinner to those experiencing homelessness.

They are asking for the help of the Central Oregon community to provide this important service by preparing a meal for the 50-70 individuals that access the shelter.

You can follow the provided link to help.

Meal Train Link: BendShelterFood.org

You can also make a monetary donation to support this meal service at:

https://shepherdshouseministries.org/donate-general/

For more information, contact Ryan Olufson, Volunteer Coordinator at yano@shministries.org">ryano@shministries.org