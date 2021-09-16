Bend’s emergency shelter at 70-person capacity; Shepherd’s House seeks help with meals

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shepherd’s House Ministries said Thursday it is in critical need of donated meals to provide for the dozens of homeless that come each night to their emergency shelter on Second Street.

Since the extended year-round opening of shelter services in June, the Bend location is now operating 7 days a week, year-round, which has caused a significant influx of regular guests accessing the shelter. Their 70-bed facility is now filled to capacity each night, causing a greater need for volunteer dinner and breakfast service.

For anyone interested in providing a meal to those experiencing homelessness, you can visit the “Meal Train” link on their website at shministries.org or access it directly here: BendShelterFood.org

Individuals, churches, community organizations, businesses, families, and neighborhood groups are encouraged to participate by signing up to help serve a nutritious meal to our neighbors experiencing the hardship of homelessness. Your help in serving and spreading the word is greatly appreciated.

For more information, contact John Lodise, Director of Emergency Services for Shepherd's House at: johnl@shministries.org

Or visit:

Meal Train Link: BendShelterFood.org

You can also make a monetary donation to support this meal service at:

https://shepherdshouseministries.org/donate-general/