Shepherd’s House serving Thanksgiving meal today to all who need one

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Shepherd's House is pleased to be serving a full Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings to individuals or families in need today, Wednesday, at their Bend shelter location at 275 Second Street.

Meal service will begin at 1 p.m. and run through 3 PM.

They will be feeding as many people who come and can include any who are experiencing hardships at this time of year including families, veterans, and those experiencing homelessness or any others trying to make ends

meet.