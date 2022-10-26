St. Charles to host medication take-back event on Saturday at Bend Police HQ

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – St. Charles Health System is hosting a medication take-back event on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bend Police Department at 555 NE 15th Street.

The take-back event is intended to help households dispose of medications that could be ingested by someone other than the person for whom they were prescribed and to prevent medications from ending up in the water table.

In 2021, St. Charles collected 427 pounds of medication from more than 300 community members. The health system said it is pleased to be able to provide this opportunity, as other community drops sites have not been accessible due to COVID-19 safety measures.

No questions will be asked. Individuals can drive through the parking lot and drop off medications right from their car window. Bend police officers will accept the medications, then give them to the Drug Enforcement Administration to dispose of safely.

Any non-oncology medications will be accepted. Liquids, pills, powders, patches, creams, prescriptions or over-the-counter medicines can be dropped off. Representatives from St. Charles pharmacy will also be on-site to answer questions.