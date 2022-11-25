C.O. Health Council awards Diversability Inc. $50,000 to expand resource tools

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-based Diversability Inc. was awarded $50,000 from the Central Oregon Health Council to expand services and programming for individuals with diversabilities and their families.

The Community Advisory Council approved funding for our Resource Tools for All projects, including expanding capacity for our Integrated Employment program as well as our recently launched Diversability Village resource website. Many thanks to the COHC CAC for allowing us the opportunity to expand services in our community!

Diversability Inc. is a registered nonprofit organization providing direct support services to individuals with diversabilities, and creating meaningful resource tools for individuals with diversabilities, their families, and the community. Our programs reflect our mission to ‘empower community connections’ elevating our community towards an inclusive mindset.