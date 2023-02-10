Webfoot Paining seeks nonprofit nominations for 15th annual Project Serious giveaway

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Webfoot Painting Company is looking for a local nonproﬁt with a painting, carpentry, and/or deck need to tackle for its 15th annual giveaway, Project Serious: Residential Edition. This year, they’re going Seriously Big and awarding $20,000 of in-kind services.

Giving back has been a core tenant of their business dating back to 2003. Webfoot loves the Central Oregon community and feels incredibly honored to be able to make this donation to one lucky winner each year.

With such an incredible gift to give, Webfoot would like to ask for your help in selecting a local nonproﬁt to be the recipient of their 15th Annual Project Serious Giveaway.

Nonproﬁts in Central Oregon are eligible to apply. This year’s application process includes both a brief online entry form and a 60-second amateur video—the more creative and engaging, the better—that Webfoot will post to their website and social media accounts for voting.

Applicants can submit their nominations online (www.projectserious.com) between February 1st and February 19th! Voting on the ﬁnalists will open on February 24th and close on March 7th at 11:59pm. The winning nomination will be announced by Webfoot on March 15th!