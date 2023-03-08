Skip to Content
Bend-La Pine Schools to host Educator Job Fair at Eagle Crest Resort; other districts also be on hand

Bend-La Pine Schools

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools welcomes prospective teachers and other licensed staff to attend the Educator Job Fair at Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond on Thursday, March 23 from 1 to 6 p.m. Representatives will be available to answer questions about current openings and offer interviews to prospective candidates.

“This is a great opportunity for prospective teachers and other licensed staff to learn more about our schools and the incredible benefits, support and wages Bend-La Pine Schools provides to staff,” said Ryan Kelling, Director of Recruitment and Retention for Bend-La Pine Schools. “Attendees will be able to interview on the spot with administrators and gain key information about our district.”

The fair will be attended by representatives from Bend-La Pine Schools as well as other school districts from Central Oregon and beyond. 

Register now to attend:

See available jobs: BLS Careers

This event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at Eagle Crest Resort in the conference center, 1522 Cline Falls Rd, Redmond.

