COCC’s muddy, hilly fun runs are a heart-pounding tradition

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College is readying the starter’s air horn for two upcoming running events on the Bend campus: the four-mile or two-mile Jungle Run on May 11 and the two-mile Storm the Stairs on May 18.

Both races are free to students, and $15 for other runners registering in advance, with all entrants receiving a T-shirt; day-of registration is $20. There will be free food and a prize drawing following both races. Register at cocc.edu/departments/sports/races.aspx.

The Jungle Run course is a two-mile loop that can be run as a two-mile or four-mile race, or two-mile walk, and is slated for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11. Recovered rubber snakes are redeemable for prizes. The annual fun run — featuring mud pits, log crossings and several steep ascents and descents — begins at the college’s track.

The Storm the Stairs race is a challenging two-mile run and walk, taking place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, which starts at the Mazama track and navigates 465 stairs up and across the hilly slopes of the Bend campus, including through buildings.

For more information, contact Joshua Motenko, assistant director of COCC’s club and intramural sports, at jmotenko@cocc.edu or 541-383-7794.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.