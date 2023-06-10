The Shadow Project’s Summer Goal Setting Program is free assist for C.O. K-8 students with learning challenges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It’s a question that has challenged parents of school-aged children for as long as there’s been a school year: how do we best strike the balance between fun and learning until they head back to the classroom in the fall? For kids with learning differences, that summertime equilibrium can be crucial in maintaining the growth they’ve already made, while sustaining momentum for the years ahead.

Enter The Shadow Project, and its Summer Goal Setting Program, a free service for Central Oregon-area K-8 students with learning challenges like dyslexia, ADHD, and autism to support kids’ confidence, motivation and behavior during the long days of summer.

The Shadow Project is an Oregon nonprofit founded 25 years ago by a parent of a child who struggled with reading. Working with special education teachers, the organization developed a highly successful program that helps special needs students build skills for school and life success.

The four-week goal setting program is available in two sessions: the first runs June 20 to July 17; the second from July 25 to August 21. The basic components of the sessions include:

Parents/caregivers help their child set and work toward weekly goals

Children earn “Shadow Bucks” for making progress and reflecting on goals

Weekly emails containing all the materials needed, video resources, and one-on-one support for parents

After the session, kids can pick out fun items from the “Shadow Store” filled with books, art supplies, and more

“Our summer program empowers parents to create a supportive, engaging summer for their child who learns differently,” said Sharon Juenemann, The Shadow Project’s executive director. When completed, kids will be equipped with the tools they need to continue making progress in reading, comprehension, paying attention, and behavioral development. It’s a huge help for families trying to keep their kids motivated to work toward their goals and practice positive behaviors year-round.”

Juenemann shared a particularly heart-warming story about one of the students who participated in the 2022 summer program:

Rishi is a student who participated in our 2022 Goal Setting program. Learning and attention challenges meant Rishi struggled in school. But with the help of The Shadow Project, Rishi started meeting goals he set for himself—including going to bed on time, starting a new morning routine, and reading 15 minutes every day. He even devised his own strategies for meeting these goals when it seemed he might stray off course, like going for an evening walk to help him “get tired,” and setting an alarm so his mom wouldn’t have to remind him to do things.

“I feel good,” Rishi told us. “I’m starting to read every night—not because I have to, but because I want to.”

Additional information about The Shadow Project is available by calling (971) 373-3457, or emailing info@shadow-project.org. To register and find out what past summer program parents have to say about this unique summer opportunity, visit https://www.shadow-project.org/summer/.