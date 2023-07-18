Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend to get boost at Smashing Pumpkins concert, part pf Les Schwab Tires Concert Series

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend will educate and inspire Smashing Pumpkins concertgoers on Sunday, August 6, when it's set to host a fun photo booth opportunity and share information in the Les Schwab Tires Concert Series booth at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend’s Old Mill District.

Les Schwab Tires Concert Series sponsorship booth will advance assistance for children, families and education in Central Oregon. Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend is proud to help build on the program’s 2022 impact with its second year as a participant, said Chief Executive Officer Bess Goggins.

“Our youth at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend feel thrilled by the support of Les Schwab’s booth at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater this summer,” Goggins said. “Knowing that the community sees them, hears them, and is rooting for them as they grow up to be tomorrow’s leaders is so vital for our youth’s development.”

In 2023, Les Schwab will use its presence at 16 of the series’ 51 confirmed concerts to again feature longtime community partners and inspire giving, volunteerism and general awareness of the organizations’ crucial services. Partners will each bring a fun experience to the concert venue, from photo booths to raffles and spinning wheel games.

“Bend’s world-class beauty and culture have understandably inspired population growth in recent years,” said Chief Marketing Officer Dale Thompson. “Les Schwab is a company that is involved in the communities where we work and live, all across the West. Central Oregon is our home, so we're happy to partner with a number of organizations that will benefit from the Les Schwab Tires Concert Series.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend will return this summer at the Smashing Pumpkins concert on Sunday, August 6th.

“Summer is a busy time at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, as we provide 50 hours of summer care to school-aged youth each week, and we can’t wait to share about all the fun taking place each day with concert goers,” Goggins said. “Our kids are exploring the possibilities of success in academics, health and wellness, and leadership each day at Club, and they do so with engaging, hands-on programs like music, entomology, and yoga.”

More information about Boys & Girls Clubs of Bends’ services can be found on its website at http://bgcbend.org. For more information about the Les Schwab Tires Concert Series Community Program and a full schedule of activities, visit https://www.lesschwab.com/article/community-stories/les-schwab-tires-concert-series-sponsorsh ip.html

The concert series at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater runs from early June through mid October. More information can be found on the venue events page https://bendconcerts.com/.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend

Founded in 1994, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend provides safe, engaging programming for youth, ages 5-18, during year-round out-of-school time. A nonprofit focused on youth development, the Club serves more than 200 children per year, providing programming scholarships to more than 60% of youth served. Scholarship determination is based on the federal poverty line and household size.

About Les Schwab

Les Schwab Tire Centers (www.lesschwab.com) is one of the leading independent tire dealers in the United States, with more than 8,000 employees and 500 locations across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and Alaska. In every market, Les Schwab takes pride in doing the right thing − staying focused on providing superior value and building customers for life. The first Les Schwab stores were opened in small towns and rural communities with one guiding principle: provide our neighbors with high-quality products and unparalleled customer service. This single-minded focus on service continues today.