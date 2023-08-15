Red Cross braces for more record heat, high fire danger, offers tips for Oregonians to stay safe

More record-breaking heat is forecast for Oregon and SW Washington Tuesday. This creates a health risk for vulnerable populations, and a high wildfire risk across the entire region. Follow tips for extreme heat, make an evacuation plan, know evacuations levels.

What Should You Do During Extreme Heat?

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of fluids, 8-10 glasses of water per day is recommended.

Avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Replace salt and minerals with snacks or sports drinks.

Stay Cool

Limit your outdoor activity to early morning or evening hours.

Stay in airconditioned areas as much as possible.

Wear loose, lightweight clothing.

Prevent Heat Illness Anyone can get heat illnesses, but pay close attention to vulnerable populations: Older adults, infants, pregnant women, people with medical conditions, and outdoor workers. Check on your neighbors, friends, and family.



Learn more extreme weather tips HERE.

The Extreme Heat Increases Our Fire Danger.

“We’ve learned from the fires in Maui, and from our own wildfires over the past few years that disaster can happen at a moment’s notice, says Rebecca Marshall, Communications Director with Red Cross Cascades Region. “Wildfire can move quickly and have devastating effects. The hot weather makes it even more intense. So, it’s important to be prepared now.”

Follow the steps below to keep your family safe.

Assemble an emergency kit to take with you when you evacuate. For a detailed list of items to include visit www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies.html

Prepare an information kit with important documents like medical, banking and insurance records.

Save a list of emergency numbers on every cellphone.

Plan for your pets and livestock. Ask local officials where you can bring them.

Identify a place to meet in case you are separated.

Plan and practice several evacuation routes from your neighborhood.

If an evacuation is imminent:

Tune in to local radio and television stations for updated emergency information.

Remove flammable items from decks and porches.

Open gates for animals that cannot be evacuated.

Connect a hose to an outside spigot, mark any water sources on your property, and leave a ladder for firefighters.

Put your emergency kit in your car. Back your car into the garage or park it in an open space facing the direction of escape, with windows closed and keys in the ignition.

Put your best driver at the wheel. Turn on lights, drive slowly and watch out for emergency vehicles.

Evacuate as soon as the order is given. Don’t delay.

Evacuation Levels – What Do They Mean?

Level 1 - “BE READY! “ for potential evacuation.

for potential evacuation. Level 2 - “BE SET!” to evacuate. You must prepare to leave at a moment’s notice.

to evacuate. You must prepare to leave at a moment’s notice. Level 3 - “GO!” evacuate now. Leave immediately!

For up-to-date information and alerts about emergencies in your area and shelter locations, download theRed Cross Emergency App from your app store. It’s free and available to both iPhone and Android users.

