BendFilm announces slate of 68 short films to be screened at 20th annual Bend Film Festival

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — BendFilm on Thursday announced 68 short films, complementing last week’s announcement of four feature competition categories which will screen at the 20th Annual Bend Film Festival, presented in person October 12-15 and virtually October 16-22.

This year’s short films were selected from a record-high 2,186 submissions, originating from over 50 countries, and have been programmed in nine thematic blocks, one of which will open the Festival on October 12.

“This year, on our 20th birthday, we’re proud to feature some truly exquisite shorts on Opening Night,” said BendFilm Program Director Selin Sevinç. “Audiences look to us to curate the most compelling and exciting program of shorts, and we’re fortunate that filmmakers are keen to get their work on our screens. We love all our shorts categories: the form offers nimble possibilities that let directors’ capabilities shine. These filmmakers are the future, and deserve our undivided attention – regardless of runtime.”

Three of the Festival’s five shorts categories (Animated, Indigenous, and Narrative) are recognized by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences® as Oscar®-qualifying. The program also features Documentary and Outdoor & Environmental shorts. Films are presented across nine screening blocks, and, in time-honored tradition, some will be presented before various feature films. The shorts blocks for the 2023 Bend Film Festival are:

● Matters of Life & Death (Opening Night): A striking, and at times humorous glimpse into our humanity through the lens of our ultimate vulnerability. Sponsored by First Interstate.

Art as a revolutionary act takes courage and determination, and sometimes a renewed commitment to humanity.

Earthbou nd: In the face of a rapidly evolving earth, who are we, where do we stand, and what can we do?

Late Night: Be prepared to move out of your comfort zone and experience the tensions, prickles, and humor of being at odds with social expectations.

On the verge of a decision, on the cusp of change, these characters play their hand and leap into the unknown.

The Right to Joy: United by their different circumstances and perspectives, these individuals claim their right to joy.

Stories We Tell: For these characters, all it takes is a story or an idea to transport themselves into a whole different heart-state.

Ties That Bind: Whether by blood, choice, or circumstance, characters who find themselves bonded together.

Transformations: When transformation is necessary to face the inevitable and claim who you are.

Alongside the shorts announced today, the Festival will also showcase a full roster of feature films, offscreen panels and events, awards and honorees to be announced in coming weeks.

BendFilm will continue its filmmaker-focused efforts to award over $3,500 in prizes directly to independent filmmakers in these competition categories including $500 for Best Narrative Short, $500 for Best Animated Short, $500 for Best Documentary Short, $500 for Best Indigenous Short, $500 for Best Student Short, $500 for Best NW Short and Audience Award for Best Short . Passes, which offer various levels of advance and exclusive access and benefits, are on sale now. Individual film tickets go on sale to the public on September 22.

Animated Short Films showcase the art and craft of stories created with innovative, hands-on methods. Work premiering in this category at the 2023 Bend Film Festival qualifies for Oscar® nomination.

American Sikh

Directed by Ryan Westra, Vishavjit Singh | 10 min. | USA | Northwest Premiere

The animated true story of a turban-wearing American who overcomes a lifetime of hate by becoming a new superhero: Sikh Captain America.

Block: Transformations

Ana Morphose

Directed by João Rodrigues | 10 min. | Portugal | West Coast Premiere

A little girl reads herself to sleep. As she dozes off, the physical world starts melting into an alternate reality where the contents of a book rule over the laws of physics.

Block: Transformations

ATM

Directed by oolluo | 3 min. | Taiwan, USA | Northwest Premiere

A story about a money machine, a poor man, and cat food.

Screens with feature film Finding the Money

Island

Directed by Michael Faust | 7 min. | Israel | Northwest Premiere

Island recounts the history of a small secluded island over the course of several millennia, to reveal a telling lesson about human nature.

Block: Earthbound

Swing to the Moon

Directed by Marie Bordessoule, Adriana Bouissie, Nadine De Boer, Elisa Drique, Chloé Lauzu, Vincent Levrero, Solenne Moreau | 6 min. | France | Central Oregon Premiere

Presented in French with English subtitles

Living in the forest, little spider Temi dreams of catching the Moon.

Screens with feature film Story & Pictures By

Tomato Kitchen

Directed by Junyi Xiao | 9 min. | China | Northwest Premiere

An unexpected incident unveils Tomato Kitchen's dark truth and Lee's hidden past.

Block: Late Night

The Voice in the Hollow

Directed by Miguel Ortega | 10 min. | USA, Colombia | Oregon Premiere

Presented in Swahili with English subtitles

An African fable of sisterhood, envy and ancient evil.

Block: Stories We Tell

Indigenous Short Films center on Indigenous and Native perspectives and stories from around the world. Work premiering in this category at the 2023 Bend Film Festival qualifies for Oscar® nomination.

Apayauq

Directed by Zeppelin Zeerip | 16 min. | USA | Northwest Premiere

Apayauq Reitan's journey of gender, mental health, and purpose on her way to become the first out transgender woman to complete the legendary Iditarod sled dog race across Alaska.

Block: The Right to Joy

Cara Romero: Following the Light

Directed by Kaela Waldstein | 27 min. | USA | Oregon Premiere

An intimate look at the work of Native American contemporary fine art photographer Cara Romero.

Block: Art Against the Machine

Jonathan Thunder: Good Mythology

Directed by Sergio Rapu | 14 min. | USA | West Coast Premiere

Ojibwe artist Jonathan Thunder explores the mythic inspirations of his surrealist work.

Block: Art Against the Machine

Keepers of the Land

Directed by Deirdre Leowinata, Douglas Neasloss | 29 min. | Canada | Northwest Premiere

One small First Nation on Canada’s West Coast is taking big steps to reclaim power in a territory still rich with life.

Screens with feature film Patrol

Paddle Tribal Waters

Directed by Paul Robert Wolf Wilson, Rush Sturges | 10 min. | USA | Northwest Premiere

When the largest dam removal project in history begins, a group of indigenous youth learn to whitewater kayak in hopes of becoming the first people to paddle the restored river from source to sea.

Block: The Right to Joy

Things You Know But Cannot Explain

Directed by Michelle Hernandez,Chantal Jung | 11 min. | USA | Northwest Premiere

Presented in Soulatluk with English subtitles

An experimental stop-motion animation short based on the artwork of Wiyot artist Rick Bartow.

Block: Art Against the Machine

Tiny

Directed by Ritchie Hemphill, Ryan Haché | 17 min. | Canada | Oregon Premiere

'Nakwaxda'xw Elder Colleen Hemphill tells the story of her life as a youth growing up on a float house.

Block: The Right to Joy

Narrative Short Films tell fictional stories that are by turns imaginative, speculative, suspicious, hilarious and outrageous. Work premiering in this category at the 2023 Bend Film Festival qualifies for Oscar® nomination.

36

Directed by Ana Lambarri | 22 min. | Spain | US Premiere

Presented in Spanish with English subtitles

A dinner at home turns into another nightmarish day for Sara.

Block: On the Verge

Big Lot

Directed by Cassidy Batiz | 8 min. | USA | World Premiere

While seeking shelter in a nearby supermarket, a young woman must make a decision about the future of her relationship.

Block: Transformations

Confessions

Directed by Stephanie Kaznocha | 11 min. | USA | Northwest Premiere

After the death of a friend, two nuns in their golden years contemplate what their future holds. One confession leads to another, and before they know it, they're embarking on an adventure.

Block: Matters of Life & Death (Opening Night)

Death & Ramen

Directed by Tiger Ji | 14 min. | USA, Hong Kong | Northwest Premiere

A ramen chef botches his suicide. The Grim Reaper shows up at his door anyway. They decide to go on a late-night odyssey where, over a bowl of noodles, they discover what it means to be human.

Block: Matters of Life & Death (Opening Night)

A Day In February

Directed by Klaas Diersmann | 7 min. | UK | Northwest Premiere

Presented in Ukrainian with English subtitles

In another country, separated from her family, one phone call is all Galyna has to ensure their safety.

Block: Transformations

Diaspora

Directed by Tyler Mckenzie Evans | 16 min. | Canada | Central Oregon Premiere

In a Black suburb, where a couple begins to notice that their neighbors are disappearing and white people are moving in. They soon discover something much darker.

Block: Transformations

DogFriend

Directed by Maissa Lihedheb | 18 min. | Germany | West Coast Premiere

Presented in German with English subtitles

A date takes an unexpected turn in this meditation on race, politics and history in Germany.

Block: Late Night

Don't You Go Nowhere

Directed by Bryan Poyser | 8 min. | USA | Oregon Premiere

A jazz dynamo belts his way through his weekly set until he makes an unexpected connection with a fan.

Block: Ties That Bind

The Ghost of Los Angeles

Directed by Bobby Louise White, Brig White | 11 min. | USA | Northwest Premiere

Jane searches high and low trying to find any sense of human connection in Los Angeles, the loneliest city in the world.

Block: Ties That Bind

Help Me Understand

Directed by Aemilia Scott | 14 min. | USA | Northwest Premiere

Six women come to a consensus.

Block: Matters of Life & Death (Opening Night)

I'm On Fire

Directed by Michael Spiccia | 24 min. | USA, Australia | Northwest Premiere

Set over the course of a single week, I'm on Fire tells the story of a toxic marriage seen through the lens of a twelve-year-old boy, and the critical step he takes in his difficult path toward adulthood.

Block: On the Verge

The Jennifer Meyers Story

Directed by Caroline Symons | 12 min. | USA | West Coast Premiere

A mock true-crime episode covers the 1988 disappearance of fictional teenager Jennifer Meyers. The woman operating the mini-models that reenact the scenes begins to discover the danger lurking in her one bedroom apartment.

Screens with feature film Another Body

Just Kidding, I Actually Love You

Directed by Anna Rose Duckworth | 11 min. | New Zealand | US Premiere

A runaway fiancée breaks in to execute an ill-advised romantic gesture, and finds evidence her ex is happier without her.

Screens with feature film Summer Solstice

Knight of Fortune

Directed by Lasse Lyskjær Noer | 24 min. | Denmark | Northwest Premiere

Presented in Danish & Swedish with English subtitles

The loss of a loved one, the grief, the risk of yellow skin, and a coffin; that is too much for Karl to face.

Block: Matters of Life & Death (Opening Night)

Miranda's Mind

Directed by Maddalena Crespi | 17 min. | Italy | US Premiere

After having her book proposal rejected by yet another publisher, Miranda is trying to accept the fact that she might never achieve her purpose.

Screens with feature film Sometimes I Think About Dying

Nothing Holier Than a Dolphin

Directed by Isabella Margara | 17 min. | Greece | Northwest Premiere

Presented in Greek with English subtitles

In a small Mediterranean village, an ancient myth unexpectedly comes to life.

Block: Stories We Tell

On Duty

Directed by Yoona Degrémont | 10 min. | France | World Premiere

Presented in Korean with English subtitles

A funeral home, somewhere in South Korea. To combat boredom, an employee in uniform daydreams about an imaginary fight–which is about to become real.

Block: Matters of Life & Death (Opening Night)

The Payphone / TH3 P4YPH0N3

Directed by Taylor Morden* | 7 min. | USA | World Premiere

An experimental short film about a woman who receives a mysterious phone call.

*Not actually the director

Block: Art Against the Machine

Pop Tart Sugar Dip

Directed by Ashley Amanda Chan, Josh Whalen | 9 min. | USA | West Coast Premiere

Forced awake from an episode of PTSD, a young woman must finally open up about her past trauma in order to embark on the next stage of healing.

Block: Ties That Bind

Portrait of the Con-Artist as a Young Man

Directed by Ryan Leedu | 11 min. | Canada | World Premiere

A day in the life of an idealistic, aspiring con-artist living in Edmonton, Alberta.

Block: Stories We Tell

PREP

Directed by Raymond Knudsen | 14 min. | USA | Oregon Premiere

A bodybuilding fever dream fueled by childhood trauma, food porn and acid techno music.

Block: Late Night

Radio Silence

Directed by Kerren Lumer-Klabbers | 16 min. | Denmark | US Premiere

Presented in Danish with English subtitles

Breaking up with someone you have loved can be one of the hardest things to do.

Block: On the Verge

A Real One

Directed by McKenzie Chinn | 16 min. | USA | Northwest Premiere

A bright teenager on Chicago’s south side learns the power and persistence of true friendship when a closely-held secret is discovered amid the final weeks of her senior year in high school.

Block: Ties That Bind

A Roadside Banquet

Directed by Peiqi Peng | 16 min. | USA, China | Northwest Premiere

Presented in Mandarin Chinese with English subtitles

An eleven year old Chinese girl turns into a feather duster at her baby brother's first birthday party, soon after learning her parents only ever wanted a boy.

Block: Stories We Tell

Scotty's Vag

Directed by Chaconne Martin-Berkowicz | 16 min. | USA | Central Oregon Premiere

The night of a sorority hazing event, a college freshman learns just how far she's willing to go to impress an older girl.

Block: Late Night

Shoes Off

Directed by Joel Jay Blacker | 7 min. | USA | Northwest Premiere

After a night out, two drunk best friends share just how much they care for each other.

Block: Late Night

Susie Sells Beds

Directed by Martin Ekelund | 6 min. | Sweden | World Premiere

Presented in Swedish with English subtitles

Susie sells beds. The only issue? Susie has just found out the beds she sells are sentient.

Block: Late Night

There Are No Ghosts

Directed by Nacho Solana | 15 min. | Spain | Oregon Premiere

Presented in Spanish with English subtitles

Andrea is a young woman with a special purpose. When someone feels a paranormal phenomenon at home, she is the only one who can bring them clarity.

Block: Ties That Bind

Things Unheard Of

Directed by Ramazan Kilic | 16 min. | Türkiye | West Coast Premiere

Presented in Kurdish with English subtitles

A 10-year-old Kurdish girl tries to make a Kurdish-speaking television for her mute grandmother.

Block: Stories We Tell

This Is Not A Place For You

Directed by Ceyda Aşar | 15 min. | Türkiye | West Coast Premiere

Presented in Turkish with English subtitles

As a young woman shops for a new apartment in a big city, she copes with her growing anxiety by deciding to follow her instincts.

Screens with feature film Q

The Third Ear

Directed by Nathan Ginter | 13 min. | USA | West Coast Premiere

After seeing a botched depiction of himself, a nude drawing model sprouts an ear from the back of his head, spiraling his life out of control.

Block: Late Night

Three Grains of Salt

Directed by Ingrid Chikhaoui | 26 min. | France | Northwest Premiere

Presented in French with English subtitles

Two sisters, aged eight and five, hang out alone at home in the middle of the countryside.

Block: Stories We Tell

Thursday

Directed by Bren Cukier | 15 min. | Poland | Northwest Premiere

Presented in Polish with English subtitles

Maria is an actress with secret plans for Thursday, but her day takes an unexpected turn.

Block: On the Verge

The Vacation

Directed by Jarreau Carrillo | 10 min. | USA | Northwest Premiere

A Black man attempts to take a vacation.

Block: Matters of Life & Death (Opening Night)

We Were Meant To

Directed by Tari Wariebi | 27 min. | USA | Oregon Premiere

Akil, an African American teen, has wings and one goal: to take his first flight.

Block: Transformations

Yellow

Directed by Elham Ehsas | 12 min. | Afghanistan, UK | Northwest Premiere

Presented in Dari with English subtitles

After the Taliban takeover, an Afghan woman must face a new future.

Block: Transformations

Documentary Short Films tell true, often unheard or underexamined, stories in unexpected, sometimes formally innovative ways.

The Alchemy of David

Directed by Nicholas Woytuk | 15 min. | USA | Northwest Premiere

An artist-photographer reflects on the state of his medium and wonders if the digital age has taken the magic out of making art.

Block: Art Against the Machine

Before Birth

Directed by Álex Mena, Carmen Jiménez | 20 min. | Spain | US Premiere

Presented in Spanish with English subtitles

Before Birth is a farewell letter that tries to give closure to the mourning of two characters, proposing an encounter in a remote place.

Screens with feature film King Coal

Blood of Iran

Directed by Alicia Afshar | 17 min. | USA | Oregon Premiere

Serving as a bridge between generations, this poetic yet political journey uplifts women behind the Iranian Revolution. The film dances between Iran’s golden pastime and into a harrowing genocide. Through a window of dreams, there’s hope for a better future.

Screens with feature film Patria y Vida: The Power of Music

Limbo

Directed by Alex Ramsey | 7 min. | USA | West Coast Premiere

Presented in Spanish and English with English subtitles

Edward, finding his path to citizenship bureaucratically impeded, grapples with the idea of leaving his life in New York behind forever in exchange for a long overdue homecoming in Mexico.

Screens with feature film Talia's Journey

Love, Jamie

Directed by Karla Murthy | 20 min. | USA | Northwest Premiere

The story of Jamie Diaz, a transgender artist incarcerated in Texas, and the enduring friendship that brought her art of liberation and pride to the outside world.

Block: Art Against the Machine

Miss Brown

Directed by Christina Burchard | 24 min. | USA | West Coast Premiere

Gina Fiore is a professional gambler who taught herself how to count cards at the age of 23. She’s an expert in strategy and subterfuge, traveling the country, taking over 10 million dollars from the casinos.

Block: On the Verge

The Orchestra Chuck Built

Directed by Christopher Stoudt | 22 min. | USA | West Coast Premiere

A former lawyer's mission to change orchestras' lack of diversity, creating life-changing opportunities through ICYOLA in LA.

Screens with feature film Dusty & Stones

A Part Of You / Made Me Whole Again

Directed by Destyn Fuller-Hope, Andrew Wonder | 5 min. | USA | West Coast Premiere

Two Lives. One Gift. A post-kidney transplant memoir, told as a dream-like prayer to Mom.

Screens with feature film Anima: My Father's Dresses

Strong Grandma

Directed by Cecilia Brown, Winslow Crane-Murdoch | 15 min. | USA | West Coast Premiere

Catherin Kuehn, a 95-year old world record winning powerlifter, prepares for her final lift.

Block: The Right to Joy

Then Comes The Body

Directed by Jacob Krupnick | 15 min. | USA | West Coast Premiere

When a video of kids dancing in the rain goes viral, it brings global attention to an unlikely ballet school outside Lagos, Nigeria.

Screens with feature film Kite Zo A

The Volunteer

Directed by David Brodie | 35 min. | USA | West Coast Premiere

After being mistaken for the enemy by fellow U.S. forces during the Vietnam War, a Japanese-American veteran struggles to overcome his feelings of guilt and anger, find a sense of belonging, and reunite with the friend who saved his life.

Block: Ties That Bind

Outdoor and Environmental Short Films: seven films centered on the relationships between humans and nature — by turns adversarial, exploitative, mutually beneficial and endlessly evolving.

Earthbound: Nzambi Matee

Directed by Farhoud Meybodi | 48 min. | USA, Japan, Kenya | Oregon Premiere

Presented in English and Swahili with English subtitles

Earthbound: Nzambi Matee explores the life and achievements of a Kenyan innovator and entrepreneur who is tackling the plastic waste epidemic in her hometown of Nairobi. The film emphasizes the boundless potential of human ingenuity and serves as an optimistic reminder of the impact that each of us can have on our local communities.

Block: Earthbound

Everything Wrong and Nowhere to Go

Directed by Sindha Agha | 12 min. | USA | Oregon Premiere

Plagued by overwhelming anxiety about climate change, a filmmaker decides to start seeing a climate psychologist in hopes that she can find some peace of mind at what she’s pretty sure is the end of the world.

Block: Earthbound

The Haenyeo of Jeju Island

Directed by Vern Moen | 11 min. | South Korea | World Premiere

Presented in Korean with English subtitles

On the remote island of Jeju, a mother and daughter, both divers, restore their relationship while preserving their heritage.

Block: The Right to Joy

One For All

Directed by Michael CB Stevens, Spencer Miller | 19 min. | USA | West Coast Premiere

Purple Heart veteran loses his leg 25 years after the Gulf war, then attempts to become the first person to backflip on one ski.

Screens with feature film No Legs. All Heart.

Range Rider

Directed by Colin Arisman | 29 min. | USA | Oregon Premiere

As wolves repopulate Washington State, conflict is heating up with rural ranching communities. Range rider Daniel Curry's job is to patrol wild areas on horseback, creating a buffer between wolves and the cattle herds that graze on public lands. Can he keep the peace between ranchers and wolves?

Block: Earthbound

The Right to Joy

Directed by Jay Melena, Tim Kressin | 20 min. | USA | Oregon Premiere

After surviving a rare cougar attack while cycling, Izzy Sederbaum overcame anxiety and anti-trans hate by rediscovering the joy of biking and promoting trans inclusion in the sport.

Block: The Right to Joy

Swimming Through

Directed by Samantha Sanders | 15 min. | USA | Central Oregon Premiere

Three women forge a friendship by swimming through the winter in Lake Michigan as a way to cope with the pandemic.

Screens with feature film Exposure.

