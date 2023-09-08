Skip to Content
Phil’s Trailhead skills area, pump track closing for two weeks of COTA maintenance, reconfiguring work

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Phil’s Trailhead skills area and pump track west of Bend will temporarily close for about two weeks to allow for maintenance and upgrade activities, the Deschutes National Forest said Friday.

The closure goes into effect Friday and is expected to last for a couple of weeks. The closure will be in place for public safety, as maintenance work will include the use of heavy machinery.

The Phil’s skills area receives high-volume use causing features to degrade over time. The maintenance work will include reconfiguring elements to increase sustainability and provide enhanced opportunities for riders of all ages and abilities.

Central Oregon Trails Alliance (COTA) will manage the project through a volunteer service agreement with the Forest Service.

For more information about trail closures and operations, please contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.

