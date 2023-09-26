Commute Options adds teams element to this year’s ‘Get There Challenge’ competition

Join Commute Options October 1-15 for this year’s Get There Challenge. This two-week competition helps Oregonians drive less and use transportation options more.

New this year: The Get There Challenge will encourage some friendly competition between TEAMS! Participants can create and join teams of up to 10 members and log any trips taken by bike, foot, carpool, vanpool, and transit and remote work days for the chance to win prizes and come out on top!

Plus, you can win bonus prizes by unlocking early bird achievements! More information is available on our website at https://www.commuteoptions.org/get-there-challenge/.

Beginning October 1, the leaderboard is continually updated and teams can win prizes weekly with grand prizes being awarded later in October.

Thanks to local sponsors Backyard Bend, Bellatazza, Bend Electric Bikes, Bend Hot Yoga, Blazin Saddles, Cascade Financial Services, Gear Fix, Love Bike, and Strictly Organic Coffee who have donated fabulous prizes like gift cards, free consultations, and discounted services to participants!

Create your team today! Anyone over the age of 18 who lives/works in Oregon can participate. Join or create a team by October 11 to be entered to win.

Commute Options is a nonprofit based out of Bend, dedicated to transportation options that connect people of all ages to the places they go – employees to their workplaces, students to their schools, and neighbors within their communities. They champion active transportation and infrastructure improvements, fostering essential partnerships, and educating the community on transportation options.