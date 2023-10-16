Skip to Content
St. Charles holding medication take-back event Oct. 28 at Bend Police Department

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- St. Charles Health System and the Bend Police Department are hosting a medication take-back event on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bend Police Department at 555 NE 15th Street in Bend.

The take-back event is intended to help households dispose of medications that could be ingested by someone other than the person for whom they were prescribed and to prevent medications from ending up in the water table.

In 2022, this event collected 500 pounds of medications and sharps that were then disposed of safely.  

No questions will be asked. Individuals can drive through the parking lot and drop off medications right from their car window. Evidence technicians will accept the medications, then give them to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to dispose of safely.

Any non-oncology medications will be accepted. Liquids, pills, powders, patches, creams, prescriptions or over-the-counter medicines can be dropped off. Representatives from St. Charles pharmacy will also be on-site to answer questions.

