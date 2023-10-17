Hayden Homes to build, donate 20 bikes to Every Child Central Oregon for youth impacted by foster care

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Every Child Central Oregon and Hayden Homes are holding a dynamic celebratory donation event on Thursday from 2-4:30 p.m., where at least 20 bikes will be assembled and donated for youth impacted by foster care.

At the event — a celebration of a robust partnership between the two organizations — Hayden Homes team members will assemble and donate the kid bikes to Every Child Central Oregon. The event will take place at Tetherow Resort, outside in the lower lawn area, located at 61240 Skyline Ranch Rd in Bend.

"Every Child Central Oregon is deeply honored to share such a distinctive and impactful partnership with Hayden Homes,” said Melissa Williams, the executive director for Every Child Central Oregon. “Hayden Homes embodies the true definition of partnership, and this collaboration has made a profound, multifaceted impact on youth in foster care throughout Central Oregon.”

Since 2021, Hayden Homes has extended not only generous financial support to children served by ECCO but has also committed, both as a team and as individuals, to donating their time. A brief timeline of ECCO’s partnership with Hayden Homes is summarized below.

Every Child Central Oregon and Hayden Homes: Making a daily difference in the lives of Central Oregonians touched by foster care

In 2021, Hayden Homes sponsored ECCO’s Winter Wonderland event, which served close to 100 kids and families in Central Oregon. In addition to providing logistical support for the event, about a dozen Hayden Homes team members volunteered for the event in Bend and Redmond. Team members dressed up as Santa and elves and others worked directly with kids in a classroom.

In 2022, as a result of Winter Wonderland's success, ECCO launched Foster Parents Night Out in Redmond, in partnership with Hayden Homes staff and several volunteers. In its second year, FPNO is a six-month event series that provides four hours of once-a-month themed respite care to resource foster families and all of the children in their households. It is the first program of its kind east of the Cascades and aims to serve up to 40 kids each month. First Story, a nonprofit founded by Hayden Homes, has generously provided $17,500 in grants to ECCO since 2021 and this year's $5,000 grant will directly support the FPNO program.

In 2022, Hayden Homes team members assembled around 250 skateboards and donated them to ECCO to be distributed to kids throughout Central Oregon.

Hayden Homes team members in Central Oregon have coordinated two Flash Box Assembly events for ECCO. For each event, team members donated supplies and assembled and delivered flash boxes to dozens of foster families in Redmond. Flash boxes assist resource parents in the transition to fostering and they're filled with fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.

During the COVID pandemic, Hayden Homes donated three laptops to ECCO families in need.

“At Hayden Homes, our Give As You Go™ mission is about building a strong community,” said Katie McGowan, the corporate marketing manager for Hayden Homes. Katie helped start the Foster Parents Night Out event and continues to volunteer her time to support this initiative. “ECCO makes it easy for community members to support youth and families involved with foster care. Whether your capacity is to donate, volunteer your time or resources, sponsor a family, or foster youth, there are so many incredible opportunities to be involved in this organization. And all of them, in equal measure, make a significant local impact on our foster care system.”

About Every Child Central Oregon

Every Child Central Oregon serves Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson counties, and The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs by mobilizing community to uplift and support those impacted by foster care. Every Child Central Oregon relentlessly advocates and supports local children and families impacted by foster care; committing to finding safe, nurturing homes where they can flourish during their time in care. Additionally, ECCO provides radical hospitality to youth in care, families providing care, families of origin, and their partners working in child welfare. With over 400 children experiencing foster care annually in Central Oregon, ECCO believes everyone has an opportunity to connect with, and support, the foster community: creating a more positive outcome for our community as a whole. To learn more about ECCO, how to become a resource (foster) provider, donate, or volunteer, visit everychildoregon.org/centraloregon.