New nonprofit launches: Cascade Astronomy & Rocketry Academy plans special program on Juniper’s moon Europa

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Robert Grossfeld, director of the new Cascade Astronomy & Rocketry Academy, has announced the start of a nonprofit supporting science education in the Northwest and an upcoming special program on the NASA/JPL Mission to Europa, Jupiter’s icy moon.

At the official launch party on the 20th of October, held in Sunriver, Cascade Astronomy & Rocketry Academy announced the mission and plans for the organization.

Cascade Astronomy & Rocketry Academy's (CARA) mission as a non-profit educational organization is to bring the sights and science of the cosmos to schools and the wider community through astronomy, rocketry, and science education.

"Our plan is to build community partnerships to meet our short- and long-term goals," Grossfeld said in Saturday's announcement, which continues below:

Support from many different donors has allowed for equipment and funds to support our goals. This includes telescopes and equipment to be used for daytime and nighttime viewing opportunities for educational programs and public access.

In addition, we are presenting a special program on Sunday, November 5th on NASA/JPL Europa Clipper Mission to Jupiter’s Moon. We invite the public to join us for this special program on NASA/JPL Europa Clipper. The spacecraft is scheduled to launch in October 2024, but you have an opportunity to be part of the journey.

We will go over details of the Europa Clipper and an overview of Jupiter’s moon. The program is presented by Robert Grossfeld, a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador since 1999 in partnership with Cascade Astronomy & Rocketry Academy (CARA), Got Stars, Central Oregon?, and Worthy Environmental Hopservatory.

Sunday, November 5th, 7pm

Location: Hop Mahal at Worthy Brewery, Bend Oregon- Free event with limited seating, reservations recommended:

www.CascadeAstronomy.org