‘Garden for Every School’ offers grants for local school garden projects

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Environmental Center’s Garden for Every School program is pleased to announce that annual garden grants are open and accepting applications for school garden projects. Educators are encouraged to fill out an application online before Friday, Nov. 17 for projects occurring in the 2023-24 school year.

Applications should be filled out using an online Google Form, which can be found at https://envirocenter.org/programs/schoolgardens/gardenforeveryschool/. Questions can be directed to Denise via email denise@envirocenter.org or phone 541-414-3979.

The purpose of The Environmental Center's Garden Grants program is to provide grant awards to public and private schools and youth organizations in Central Oregon to start, expand, improve or support a new or existing school garden or outdoor classroom. Gardens can be indoor or outdoor, edible and/or native/pollinator gardens. There is no set minimum or maximum amount for applications to be considered.

Last school year, this program awarded $23,000 to 17 schools and organizations to fund a variety of school garden projects across Central Oregon, collectively serving over 2,000 youth in Sunriver, Bend, Redmond, Powell Butte, Madras and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

About Garden for Every School

The Environmental Center’s Garden for Every School program exists to connect youth to nature through food. We do this through garden and food based education in the classroom, cafeteria, school gardens and field trips. We support youth organizations, schools and districts with annual garden grants and on-going technical assistance. Since 2017, we have awarded over $84,000 in garden grants to projects at 40+ different schools or organizations. We also gather educators through our Garden Educator Network school garden tours and workshops. Finally, we operate our on-site school demonstration garden, the Kansas Avenue Learning Garden. Learn more at envirocenter.org/schoolgardens.

About The Environmental Center

The Environmental Center’s mission is to embed sustainability into daily life in Central Oregon. We translate sustainability into practical, local action in order to create a healthy future for people and the planet. We are focused on building community, educating kids, revolutionizing energy, rethinking waste, and advocating for change. Learn more at www.envirocenter.org or by visiting our facility at 16 NW Kansas Ave. in downtown Bend, Oregon.