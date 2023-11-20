The gift of caring: ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program celebrates 20 years of brightening the holidays

(Update: Isabella Warren will have a report on the program at Five)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This year, Home Instead® celebrates 20 years of bringing joy to the Bend community with Be a Santa to a Senior, a gift-giving program for older adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season.

Since the program’s nationwide inception in 2003, Be a Santa to a Senior has engaged more than 65,000 volunteers, provided more than 2.2 million gifts, and shared the holiday spirit with about 800,000 older adults.

“The holidays can be hard for many older adults, especially those who may not have a companion to share them with and it’s incredibly rewarding to see the impact that Be a Santa to a Senior has had over the past 20 years,” said May Mobbs, community relations coordinator of the Bend Home Instead office. “Gifts aside, the true value is the connection Be a Santa to a Senior makes between the community and our older neighbors.”

This year, program coordinators hope to collect 1,000 gifts for older adults in the area.

To participate, shoppers can look for Be a Santa to a Senior trees or displays at locations around the area. Ornaments featuring the name and desired gifts of an older adult will be on display, and shoppers can buy the requested gifts and return them unwrapped to the location with the ornament attached. Ornaments will be available until December 11. The gifts will be delivered to local older adults in time for the holidays.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

Bend Fred Meyer, 61535 S Hwy 97, Bend, 97702, OR

Bend Partners in Care, 2075 NE Wyatt Ct., Bend, 97701, OR

Bend River Promenade, 3188 N Hwy 97, Bend, 97701, OR

Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Rd, Bend, 97702, OR

Bend Waypoint Hotel (donation box), 1415 NE 3rd St., Bend, 97701, OR

Bend Whispering Winds (donation box), 2920 NE Conners Ave, Bend, 97701, OR

La Pine Activity Center, 16450 Victory Way, La Pine, 97739, OR

La Pine Beauty Bar Salon (donation box), 51470 US-97 #3A, La Pine, 97739, OR

La Pine Wetlands Taphouse, 51375 US-97, La Pine, 97739, OR

Madras Chamber of Commerce, 274 SW 4th St., Madras, 97741, OR

Prineville Erickson's Thriftway (donation box), 315 NW 3rd St., Prineville, 97754, OR

Prineville Wild Ride Brew, 1500 NE 3rd St., Prineville, 97754, OR

Redmond Fred Meyer, 944 SW Veterans Way, Redmond, 97756, OR

Redmond Wild Ride Brew, 332 SW 5th St., Redmond, 97756, OR

Madras Bowl & Pizza, 66 NE A St., Madras, 97741, OR

Be a Santa to a Senior brings together the entire community, with support from local businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, volunteers, and countless other community members. The Home Instead office serving Bend has partnered with Meals on Wheels, Council on Aging of Central Oregon, Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, Hospice of Redmond, Partners in Care Hospice, St. Charles Hospice and Housing Works to assist with gift collection and distribution.

For more information visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call (541) 330-6400.

To learn more about helping older adults in Bend, visit imreadytocare.com.

