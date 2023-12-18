Shepherd’s House Ministries invites community to 1st Annual Christmas in Redmond gathering

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shepherd's House Ministries is thrilled to announce its 1st Annual Christmas in Redmond event this Friday, December 22nd, from 2pm to 4pm. This festive gathering will occur at our newly opened Redmond Center facility, located at 1350 S Hwy 97, Redmond, Oregon.

All Are Welcome to Join the Celebration

The Annual Christmas in Redmond event is open to the entire community. Join Shepherd’s House for an incredible meal, Christmas caroling, and a time of beautiful connections. Open to all community members, local businesses, and fellow organizations to come together and share in the joy of the holiday season.

Event Highlights:

Date and Time: December 22nd, 2pm - 4pm

December 22nd, 2pm - 4pm Location: Redmond Center, 1350 S Hwy 97, Redmond, Oregon

Redmond Center, 1350 S Hwy 97, Redmond, Oregon Dinner: Holiday dinner fostering community.

About Shepherd's House Ministries:

Shepherd's House Ministries is a non-profit organization committed to providing compassionate care and a pathway towards hope for houseless individuals and those needing community, with a focus on providing life recourses that produce life transformation, Such as mobile outreach, low-barrier shelter services, case-management, and long-term recovery programs. To learn more about our programs and initiatives, please visit www.shministries.org.

Join SHM in Making a Difference:

Shepherd’s House invites everyone to join the Annual Christmas Dinner in Redmond event and be part of a grace-filled community that cares. Your support generates a meaningful impact in and around the Central Oregon community.