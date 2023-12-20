Central Oregon Veterans Ranch among Oregon VA grant recipients

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is pleased to announce the award of nearly $1 million in grant funding to support a range of robust and innovative local veteran service efforts and key projects to help improve veteran outcomes and provide critical services across Oregon.

The Oregon Legislature approved $947,556 for the Veteran Services Grant program for the 2023-25 biennium, which was first established following the passage of Measure 96 in 201,6 dedicating 1.5 percent of Lottery net proceeds to fund veteran services in Oregon. ODVA received proposals from across Oregon totaling more than $3.5 million in requested funds. Of these, 14 organizations were selected to receive awards, which range from $16,400 to $123,385 for the one-time grants.

The awards include projects and services focusing on veteran homelessness and housing insecurity, transportation access, education and training, employment opportunities, and other critical services in communities across the state. The grant awards will benefit veterans and their families living in both rural and urban communities.

The projects were evaluated and selected by an evaluation committee composed of members of the Veteran Advisory Committee to the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, representatives from veteran service organizations, as well as other provider partners from across the state.

“The Veteran Services Grant is an important investment in both veterans and the dedicated providers tirelessly delivering crucial services in our local communities throughout Oregon,” said ODVA Interim Director Dr. Nakeia Council Daniels.

“This grant expands and enhances vital, veteran-specific services that help alleviate some of the critical pressure points that impact a veteran’s ability to truly thrive. By funding these initiatives, we not only foster resilient veteran communities, we also actively support a partnered approach to assisting and supporting veterans and their families.”

The Veteran Services Grant recipients for the 2023-25 cycle are:

American Military Encouragement Network

Central Oregon Veterans Ranch

Clatsop Community Action

Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde

Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation

Do Good Multnomah

Linn County Veteran Services

Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency

NeighborWorks Umpqua

NW Veterans in Technology

Polk County Family and Community Outreach Department

St. Andrew Legal Clinic

Washington County, Disability, Aging and Veteran Services

Yamhill County Health and Human Services

To learn more about the Veteran Services Grant or other grant opportunities available through ODVA, visit https://www.oregon.gov/odva/agency-programs/grants/Pages/Veteran-Services-Grant.aspx.

Veterans and families seeking claims and benefits assistance are encouraged to contact their local county or Tribal Veteran Service Office. Veteran Services are accessible in all 36 counties and Tribes. A full listing of Veteran Service Offices can be found at www.oregon.gov/odva.

