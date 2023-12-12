Here comes fun! Toy collection, delivery time arrives for Les Schwab NewsChannel 21 Toy Drive

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Les Schwab managers were busy Thursday gathering all the toys that were donated to the annual Toy Drive with NewsChannel 21.

Wednesday marked the end of the donation drive, and on Thursday, the toys were being transported over to the Les Schwab headquarters. They will sort all the gifts that will be sent off to several nonprofits across Central Oregon to help make many area children's Christmas brighter.

Jillian Fortner was on hand to watch them unload all of the gifts. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

More information at: https://ktvz.com/toy-drive/.