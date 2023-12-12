“We hope to make each year bigger and stronger”: Delivery time arrives for Les Schwab NewsChannel 21 Toy Drive

(Update: adding comments from Les Schwab managers)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It was a busy Thursday for Les Schwab employees gathering all the toys that were donated to the annual Toy Drive with NewsChannel 21.

Wednesday marked the end of the donation drive, and on Thursday, the toys were being transported over to the Les Schwab headquarters.

It only took around an hour to unload all the company trucks carrying the toys for newborns all the way to teenagers.

“We come running. We come running to load those toys and you know, excited to have all the help and start the next process and get them delivered to many organizations throughout Central Oregon.” Bend Les Schwab Manager, Steve Curtis said.

More than 100 Les Schwab volunteers spent the rest of the day sorting the toys and getting the gifts ready to be delivered to more than a dozen local nonprofits.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us. But, you know, it's great to see this this hard work from our customers and our community to, you know, get back and help us out in many small ways." said Curtis.

A few of the nonprofits include Toys for Tots, The Giving Plate., Madras Kiwanis, and Operation Rudolph.

“Giving back to the community is at the heart of Schwab. It's something that we do all year long." Madras Les Schwab Manager Ron Hollingshead said. "By sponsoring this toy drive along with KTVZ, we're able to help underserved children throughout all of Central Oregon experience the joy and magic this holiday season without for.”

On Friday, the nonprofits will be stopping by to pick up the toys.

You can find more information about the drive at: https://ktvz.com/toy-drive/.