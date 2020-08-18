Oregon reports nine more COVID-19 deaths, one from Jefferson County

Email Alert – Breaking News

Man, 71, died Saturday at St. Charles Bend - second in two days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in Oregon, including a 75-year-old Jefferson County man, raising the state’s death toll to 397, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The man, who died Saturday, was the second COVID-19-related death of a Jefferson County resident at St. Charles Bend in two days, OHA said. A 71-year-old man who tested positive on August 6 died Friday. Both had underlying conditions.

The health authority also reported 237 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 23,676 cases, along with 472,662 negative test results.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (3), Clackamas (11), Columbia (2), Deschutes (5), Douglas (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (20), Jefferson (4), Josephine (8), Klamath (6), Lane (2), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (32), Marion (48), Morrow (3), Multnomah (29), Polk (3), Umatilla (12), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (25), and Yamhill (10).

Crook County has had 53 COVID-19 cases, one death and 2,004 negative test results. Deschutes County has had 650 cases, 11 deaths and 21,064 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 417 cases, six deaths and 3,825 negative test results.

St. Charles Health System had eight COVID-19 patients as of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, including one patient in the ICU, who was not on a ventilator, officials said.

Oregon’s 389th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 20 and died on August 15 at Tuality Healthcare. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 390th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 16 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 391st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on August 4 and died on August 11. More information about location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 392nd COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 28 and died on August 16 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 393rd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on July 28 and died on August 15 at St. Charles Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 394th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on August 2 and died on August 15 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 395th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on August 2 and died on August 14 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 396th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on August 11 and died on August 12 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 397th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Washington County who became symptomatic on August 5, after close contact with a confirmed case, and died on August 17 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.