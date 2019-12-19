The ‘To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ trailer is here

Entertainment

Your first look at Netflix’s “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” is here.

The streaming service released the first trailer for the sequel to their hit teen drama, “To All the Boys I Loved Before” on Thursday.

The movie follows the love story between Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) and Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) who are about to spend their first Valentine’s Day together.

It’s based on author Jenny Han’s book series about a high schooler who thought she’d written secret letters to various crushes over the years — until they reached their addressed recipients.

The movie will be available February 12, 2020 — just in time for Valentine’s Day.

There’s more good news for fans too — a third film is already in the works, “To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean.” Condor and Centineo will reprise their roles.