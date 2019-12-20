Billie Eilish brings James Corden to her house and lets him meet her pet spider in this week’s Carpool Karaoke. Watch it here

Entertainment

James Corden is known for driving the streets of Los Angeles with wildly famous artists in his Carpool Karaoke segment, but he rarely gets such a personal look into the life of a star as he did on Thursday night’s “Late Late Show” appearance.

In the latest installment of Carpool Karaoke, Corden was serenaded by 18-year-old pop prodigy Billie Eilish, who invited him into her family home to see where her career began and, most importantly, meet her pet tarantula.

The duo kicked off the segment with energetic renditions of “bad guy” and “all the good girls go to hell” from her breakout album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?”

After bopping to Eilish’s hits, the host magically produced a ukulele from the back seat of the car and gave it to the singer. The star told Corden she wrote her first song on a ukulele when she was 7 years old.

After she strummed a few of her tunes on the ukulele, the pair sang her first hit song, “Ocean Eyes,” which Eilish said she recorded at 13.

“That song is the reason that I have the life I have,” she told Corden after he asked why she got so emotional singing the song.

They took a quick detour

Then, the pop star took Corden to her family home where it all began. The star still lives with her family in the house where she and her brother Finneus wrote and recorded “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?”

Eilish gave Corden a tour of Finneus’s room, which was packed with audio equipment, an upright piano, enormous rainbow plush pillows and the small whiteboard where the siblings planned out the album.

In a moment he regretted immediately, Corden told Eilish he would meet her pet tarantula.

“Can I be honest? I’m not good with spiders,” he said nervously as Eilish went to get the arachnid.

“I don’t know how I feel about this now that I can see,” he said. “I feel like I said yes so quickly.”

In an act of incredible bravery, the host allowed Eilish to put the fuzzy blue spider on his hand, letting loose a storm of f-bombs as the thing crept over his hand.

Corden became frantic when Eilish left the room, leaving the spider on his hand.

To his great relief, she came to the rescue and they made their way back into the car to sing one last song.

To top off the ride, the two drove through the streets of Los Angeles, singing Eilish’s melancholic “when the party’s over.”

