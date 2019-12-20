Jane Fonda is on her 11th climate crisis protest so far

Entertainment

Jane Fonda said she wants to get arrested every Friday — all to address the climate crisis. She’s done it four out of 11 times.

The actress and activist said she moved to Washington for four months to raise awareness about the devastating challenges that are facing the Earth.

“There is a collective crisis, requires collective action,” the 81-year-old told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. “And so I decided to use my celebrity to try to raise the sense of urgency, and I moved to Washington, and I’m going to get arrested every Friday.”

She calls these protests “Fire Drill Fridays.” Each week, she along with other advocacy organizations gather at the US Capitol to bring attention to how the climate crisis intersects with different parts of the human life, such as militarism, women and human rights.

Here’s a timeline of Fonda’s protests so far.

December 20: Fonda celebrates 82nd birthday

December 13: Sally Field arrested

December 6: Actresses march

November 29: Her on-screen grandson joins

November 22: Celebrity arrests

November 15: More celebrities join Fonda

November 8: There was ice cream

November 1: Held in police custody

October 25: With Ted Danson

October 18: With Sam Waterston

October 11: The first arrest