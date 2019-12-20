Jimmy Fallon and Tariq Trotter rapping with the Sesame Street cast is pure joy

Entertainment

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots’ Tariq Trotter hopped on a schoolbus to rap with a few famous muppets in a “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” segment.

Elmo, Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, Grover, the Count, and Bert and Ernie joined the late-night host and Trotter to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Sesame Street,” singing along as the duo rapped about the famous show.

“To get to Sesame Street you don’t need a GPS,” Trotter rapped. “You can watch on HBO or check it out on PBS/I can tell you how to get there with some help from my friends/then you’ll never have to ask yourself that question again.” Fallon chimes in, “Before we go much further I just wanted to say/that this rap was brought to you by the letters T and J.”

Trotter went on to list everyone who lives on Sesame Street, and the many muppets and humans who have visited.

Fallon joined in with, “It’s not about directions/but the friends along the way.”

Sesame Street debuted in 1969, and this year celebrates 50 years of muppets and music.

The muppets also appeared on “The Tonight Show” in 2013 to perform the Sesame Street theme song with Fallon and The Roots using only, classroom instruments.