Ed Sheeran and his wife are sweet together in ‘Put It All on Me’ video

Entertainment

Ed Sheeran is sharing the love story of a number of couples in a new video, including his own.

The singer and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, appear in their first music video together for his single “Put It All on Me,” and are seen in their London apartment dancing and cuddling for the camera.

Beneath each couple is a caption with an explanation of how they fell in love. For Sheeran and Seaborn, it reads: “Back in high school, Ed and Cherry were crushing hard.”

“They made out at the castle on the hill,” the caption continued. “A few years ago they reconnected, there were fireworks. They married in January 2019.”

Sheeran and Seaborn first met at school when Sheeran was 11. They reconnected in the summer of 2015 and began dating. In December 2017, Sheeran proposed and they married two years later.

“Put It All on Me” also features singer Ella Mai.

The video’s director Jason Koenig revealed on Instagram that a crew filmed it by “shooting 17 shoots, in 18 days, finding real couples dancing all over the world, with cameras in our backpacks. I know we didn’t get to every culture but we tried for as many as we could. The people we met were so inspiring. Love is real. Dancing is the best. Hoping to put a little joy into the world this holiday.”