Kelly Ripa ziplined across the Las Vegas strip

Entertainment

Kelly Ripa got quite the view of Las Vegas as she flew across the famous strip on a huge zipline.

The “Live With Kelly and Ryan” co-host and Ryan Seacrest took their show to Sin City for two extreme episodes at the Paris Theatre in Paris Las Vegas. The shows will air on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27.

While Ripa ziplined across the whole Las Vegas strip, Seacrest was reportedly crushing cars with heavy machinery.

The two special shows will also feature celebrity guests, like Shania Twain and Christina Aguilera, who will join them to discuss their Las Vegas shows. The Blue Man Group and Carrot Top are slated to perform.

Seacrest will also take staff for a tour around some of his favorite Las Vegas restaurants.

This is the second time since November the duo has visited the city with the show. They will re-air the first two from November on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.