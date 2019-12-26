Nick Jonas’ Christmas gift for wife Priyanka Chopra? A snow mobile

Entertainment

Nick Jonas pulled out all the stops this Christmas.

Jonas surprised his wife, Priyanka Chopra, with a snowmobile that he rode in on wearing a Santa Claus outfit.

Priyanka posted a clip of the sweet surprise on Instagram.

“Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you!”

Jonas posted a photo of Chopra on the snowmobile with the caption, “Nothing better than seeing her smile.”

The couple married in 2018 after just a four-month engagement.

The extravagant wedding consisted of a Christian ceremony on December 1 and a Hindu ceremony the following day.