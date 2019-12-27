Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ hits 1 billion views on YouTube

Entertainment

Nirvana has reached a major milestone.

The band’s 1991 hit single “Smells Like Teen Spirit” has hit 1 billion views on YouTube.

Bassist Krist Novoselic tweeted, “Thanks to you all!!!!”

He also tweeted on December 19 that the 1 billionth view would be for late front man, Kurt Cobain.

Cobain founded Nirvana with Novoselic and Aaron Burckhard in 1987 in Aberdeen, Washington. Cobain has been hailed one of the greatest rock musicians and guitarists of all time.

But it’s not just this song that people are searching for on YouTube. The platform recently released a list of the most popular music videos from the past four decades. With 6.5 billion views, “Despacito,” tops the list.

Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” comes in at 4.5 million views. And who can forget Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ hit, “Uptown Funk,” which has raked up 3.7 billion views?