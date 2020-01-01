Kevin Hart’s Netflix docuseries is stirring up feelings

Entertainment

Kevin Hart has pulled back the curtains on his life and not everyone is loving what they see.

Netflix recently released the docuseries, “Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up” in which the comedian gets candid about some of his controversial behavior, including cheating on his then-pregnant wife and stepping down from hosting the Oscars after a series of old homophobic tweets resurfaced.

Hart married the former Eniko Parrish in 2016 and the pair welcomed their son, Kenzo Kash Hart, the following year.

The comedian had initially denied reports that he had cheated, but came clean in December 2017 and publicly apologized to his wife via videos posted on social media.

In an episode of Hart’s Netflix series, an emotional Eniko reveals she learned of her husband’s infidelity via a direct message on social media.

“I don’t know who it was, sent me an edited video of Kevin and another woman,” she said. I was pregnant at the time. I was about seven, eight months pregnant, I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it.”

She said she was “pissed” and immediately called Hart crying.

“Right then and there I kept saying ‘How the f*** did you let that happen?'” she said.

But it was her insistence that her husband has become a “better man” and their relationship is stronger that has rubbed some people the wrong way.

“It is sad that Eniko Hart could not envision a scenario where Kevin Hart grew as a person in a loving and kind way that did not come at her expense,” one person tweeted. “The bar is so low.”

Hart also addressed the backlash he received following an January 2019 interview with “Good Morning America.”

The “Jumanji” star made an appearance to quell controversy after homophobic tweets from 2010 and 2011 resurfaced which caused him to bow out of hosting the Academy Awards.

But his morning talk-show appearance made the situation worse when he said he had already addressed the situation with an apology and was over it.

“What I thought that was going to do, it did not do,” Hart said on his Netflix series of his comments on “GMA.” The complete opposite happened.”

After reflecting on it Hart said, “I missed an opportunity to say simply that I don’t condone any type of violence in any way, shape or form to anyone for being who they are.”

“I was just immature,” he said of how he handled the fallout.