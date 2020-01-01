Post Malone got a new face tattoo for the new year

Entertainment

Instead of throwing down the gauntlet, Post Malone put it on his face.

The singer/rapper has debuted a new face tattoo to add to his collection.

The medieval gauntlet is featured prominently in photo posted Tuesday on tattoo artist Kyle Hediger’s Instagram account.

“Last tattoo of 2019,” the caption reads. “Gauntlet on the baby boy @postmalone love u. 2020 is going to be next level. Love you all.”

Malone also shared a photo in which a portion of the new tat can be seen.

The musical artist has more than 50 tattoos, including several on his face.

“Anything to piss my mom off,” Malone said of his body art in a 2018 interview.

“It’s not right,” Malone quipped. “I got a face for radio anyways, so why not?”