Kelly Osbourne moving forward with sobriety in 2020

Entertainment

Kelly Osbourne is going to start putting herself first.

The daughter of rocker Ozzy Osbourne took to social media to reflect on 2019 and how she plans to handle the next 365 days a bit differently.

“2019 has been one hell of a year,” Kelly Osbourne, 35, began her caption. “In many ways it has been amazing especially in terms of self-growth. In many ways it has been gut-wrenchingly difficult. However through all the good and bad it has been incredibly educational for me.”

Osbourne, who last year celebrated two years of sobriety, said that as much as she wants to help others, she needs to practice self-love.

“I have come to the realization that I constantly put the needs of others before my own,” she went on. “I allow myself to be put in situations that make me feel uncomfortable for fear of upsetting someone else. Not forgetting the amount of times I co-sign the bulls**t of others.”

“With almost 2 1/2 years of sobriety under my belt I still struggle with confrontation (which was NEVER a problem when I was using) Well this all STOPS today,” she added. “It’s time to put myself first, stop taking on other peoples s**t and be the bada** sober women I was born to be.”