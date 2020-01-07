BAFTA Film Awards 2020 nominations announced

Entertainment

The nominations for the UK’s 2020 BAFTA Film Awards were announced Tuesday, with “Joker” being shortlisted in 11 categories.

The dark origin story of the comic book villain, starring Joaquin Phoenix, is a contender for best film, leading actor, best adapted screenplay and best director.

Martin Scorsese’s epic mob movie “The Irishman” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” both received ten nominations.

Phoenix, who won a Golden Globe for best actor in a drama film on Sunday, joins Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Taron Egerton and Jonathan Pryce in the leading actor category.

Jessie Buckley, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, and Renée Zellweger — who took home a Golden Globe on Sunday — all received nods for leading actress.

Margot Robbie received two nominations for supporting actress — one for her portrayal of Sharon Tate in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” and another for “Bombshell.”

The awards ceremony, which is seen as an important indicator for the Oscars, will be held on February 2.

2020 BAFTA Film nominations

Best Film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding British Film

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

Best Director

Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”)

Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley (“Wild Rose”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)

Leading Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood”)

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Florence Pugh (“Little Women”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Margot Robbie (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”)

Adapted Screenplay

Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Todd Phillips, Scott Silver (“Joker”)

Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”)

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)

Original Screenplay

Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman (“Booksmart”)

Rian Johnson (“Knives Out”)

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood”)

Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite (“Bait”)

Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts (“For Sama”)

Alex Holmes (“Maiden”)

Harry Wootliff (“Only You”)

Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (“Retablo”)