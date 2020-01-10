Amy Schumer opens up about IVF struggle

Entertainment

Amy Schumer is looking for some advice on her reproductive journey.

The comedian and actress posted a photo of her bruised belly Thursday on her official Instagram account and revealed, “I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional.”

“If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do,” her caption read. “My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling.”

Schumer married chef Chris Fischer in February 2018, and the couple welcomed their son last May.

The “Trainwreck” star has mined her personal life for both her comedy and to draw attention to social causes.

Last year, she used her Netflix special, “Growing,” to reveal that her husband is on the autism spectrum, and her baby gender reveal called attention to the plight of female farmworkers.